 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $60,000

2 bedroom 1 bath ranch in East Moline! Per seller: roof approximately 6 years old, furnace and central air 2 years old, and water heater 10 years old. 1 car garage was converted into a rec room but can be converted back. Nice backyard and all appliances stay. Sold as-is. No basement.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News