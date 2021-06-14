 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $69,900

Garden unit only 2 in White Pines, owned for 30 years! Beautiful tiled floors in the kitchen & dining area, appliances stay! Sliders to shaded patio! Built in cabinets in living room. Master bedroom has a full bath. Second bath close to guest bedroom. Extra storage closet & laundry on main level. 1 car garage included. Close to shopping, banking & restaurants. Replaced furnace, A/C & hot water heater.

