2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $97,000

All redone from inside to out in the past 5 years - Roof, siding, floors, paint, appliances. It's ready for you to enjoy your life! Extra large master bedroom. Deck on back to view the deer. Basement all painted with new steps leading to it. Carport right outside the door. Updates include - Siding 2020, roof 2018, A/C 5 years, water heater 2 years and deck, paint, flooring and kitchen 5 years. Washer in basement not hooked up. Furnace age unknown.

