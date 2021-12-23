2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $97,500

 Skip to main content
Move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom East Moline 1.5 story! Upstairs bedroom has large closet space & attached full bathroom. The main level has a formal living & dining space. Open concept kitchen & dining rooms. Kitchen appliances stay & small breakfast bar. Level backyard with 24x18 garage! Roof 2017, electrical panel 2016, siding & windows 2007. Call for your private showing today!

