2 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $109,900

New HVAC in 2021, New kitchen cabinets, bath and appliances within last 5-6 years. South facing unit. No pets and no rentals
The city of Davenport will hold off on renewing a liquor license for a Davenport bar following a recent shooting.
From the Ford Model T to EVs and SUVs, residents for more than 100 years have driven through and parked at Davenport's historic Riverview Terr…
Deere & Co. employees under the United Auto Workers Local 865 union voted to pass strike authorization on Sept. 12.
More than 150 students have left the Davenport Community School District for other districts since Iowa law covering school diversity plans ch…
A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder for allegedly suffocating his brother to death in November.
A century-old Davenport farm house at 4607 E. 53rd St. will be demolished soon to make way for new commercial and residential development.
Davenport's open enrollment largely to neighboring Quad-Cities districts.
A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a crash on North Pine Street in Davenport.
The woman was the victim's designated caretaker. She allegedly used the victim's debit card and wrote checks in the victim's name.
More than 3,500 people weighed in before the school board opted to mandate face coverings in a 5-2 vote.
