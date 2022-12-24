 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $187,000

2 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $187,000

Do not miss this beautiful, second-floor condo in Eldridge! Tastefully updated & decorated, this unit will make you feel immediately at home. The open concept kitchen and living room space boasts enough room to add a dining area. There is a large island in the kitchen, as well as a pantry & lots of cabinets and counter space. Imagine relaxing in front of the gas fireplace this winter or lounging on the covered balcony next summer! The laundry in conveniently located in the guest bath. Both bedrooms let in a ton of natural light. The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a double vanity and shower bench. And don't worry about storage as there are 2 storage closets accessible from the balcony! Make your appointment to see this one today!

