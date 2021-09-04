Eldridge's newest condo area located next to Townsend Farms. Easy access to all types of services. Lot of options & upgrades to choose from. Zero entry access. Lower level finish option available. To be built.
2 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $309,900
