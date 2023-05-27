Come see this beautiful ranch-style villa that features a zero-entry, perfect for easy access. This home boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level, and is covered by a 10-year structural warranty for your peace of mind. The professionally landscaped yard is just the beginning of the many amenities this property has to offer. Situated close to a variety of restaurants, taverns, a bakery, post office, shops, and a bike/walking path, you'll have everything you need at your fingertips. This villa has been built with upgraded trim, featuring all exclusive Pella windows with a lifetime warranty, by the award-winning Diamond Builders, and comes with a 1-year builder warranty. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own this stunning home. Schedule your tour today!