Come see this stunning attached 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa located in the historic Eldridge area. Conveniently situated close to restaurants, taverns, a bakery, post office, shops, and a bike/walking path, this home offers easy access to all the amenities you need. This villa boasts an upgraded trim package and custom lockers, as well as an outstanding onyx shower. Built by award-winning DiamondBuilders, you can have peace of mind knowing that it comes with a 10-year structural warranty and a 1-year builder warranty. The home also features exclusive Pella windows with a lifetime warranty, ensuring that you will enjoy the beautiful views for years to come. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exceptional villa your new home. Schedule a viewing today!