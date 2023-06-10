This Eldridge ranch is a must see! Loads of natural light, warm, neutral colors & textures throughout. Low maintenance living at it's best ... all snow removal & lawn are part of your HOA. Pristine & immaculate condition will impress. Upon entering you will immediately notice the zero entry into home equipped with wide hallways and doorways. Main level open concept is all inclusive: great room with gas log fireplace surrounded by earth toned stone & 10' ceilings. Ample kitchen with granite counters, island, tile backsplash, eat-in informal dining with luxury vinyl plank flooring. All seasons room gives additional room for holidays leading to a maintenance free deck. Large ensuite with walk-in shower, double vanity leading into expansive walk-in closet. Laundry is right off the zero entry garage entrance with built-in bench/locker area. The mixture of wood and white makes for a warm feel throughout. Unfinished basement is ready for future finish with 2 sumps, bathroom rough-in and passive radon system. Custom blinds and professional landscaping finish off this gem.