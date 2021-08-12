Great location just steps from the Rock River for this well taken care of, one owner home! Wonderful home to entertain in or to rest in between your fishing excursions on the Rock River. This home has 2 bedrooms with a non-conforming 3rd bedroom in the front. According to the seller, roof and siding were replaced in approximately 2008. This cabin has wood a burning Ben Franklin Stove and a window AC/Heater. Furnishings stay with this property which also includes a nice 500 SF deck in front and 80 Ft. of shoreline.
2 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $45,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Bettendorf restaurant owner allegedly set off the security alarms in his own restaurant on purpose.
- Updated
The woman who died early Sunday in a crash in Rock Island has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner.
- Updated
At least one person was killed early Sunday in a vehicle crash near Hasselroth Park in Rock Island.
Even after deteriorating house conditions, one Davenport renter was still evicted, endangering a housing future
- Updated
Tammy Brewer was evicted from where she lived for more than a decade by her landlord even after the city deemed the conditions unfit for living. Now, with an eviction on her record, renting and accessing federal aid for affordable housing will be much more difficult.
'It's the bits and pieces that can help build the story': Estate sale for former Davenport police officer gave glimpse into her life
- Updated
Frances Wilson was a retired Davenport police officer hired in the 1970s, during a time where there were only a couple other women on the force. She served for over 30 years, going from beat officer up to shift supervisor.
- Updated
A day after Davenport officials posted notices telling them they had 12 days to move because of unacceptable living conditions long ignored by their out-of-state landlord, tenants received notices demanding rent.
- Updated
A Virginia man was arrested in connection with a robbery Thursday in Moline.
- Updated
UnityPoint Health and Genesis Health System will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. UnityPoint Health employees must be …
- Updated
A Davenport man was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to his part in a healthcare insurance fraud scheme.
A union president who got his start in Rock Island was sentenced to almost two years in prison for embezzlement
- Updated
Dennis Williams, a graduate of Rock Island High School, was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in prison.