2 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $45,000

Great location just steps from the Rock River for this well taken care of, one owner home! Wonderful home to entertain in or to rest in between your fishing excursions on the Rock River. This home has 2 bedrooms with a non-conforming 3rd bedroom in the front. According to the seller, roof and siding were replaced in approximately 2008. This cabin has wood a burning Ben Franklin Stove and a window AC/Heater. Furnishings stay with this property which also includes a nice 500 SF deck in front and 80 Ft. of shoreline.