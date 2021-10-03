 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $167,900

Historical home in downtown LeClaire with beautiful views of the river. Two bedroom, two bath with remodeled kitchen and oversized garage set up as a workshop. You'll enjoy the sounds of the steam whistle from the Twilight Paddlewheel on your front porch. This home is on the tug fest parade route where you'll be able to watch the fireworks. Short walk to shopping & restaurants in charming LeClaire. Pleasant Valley schools - close to everything LeClaire has to offer! House being sold As is, where is. Make your appointment today.

