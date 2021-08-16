 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $177,900

Historical home in downtown LeClaire with beautiful views of the river. Two bedroom, two bath with remodeled kitchen and oversized garage set up as a workshop. This home is on the tug fest parade route where you'll be able to watch the fireworks from your front porch. Short walk to shopping & restaurants in charming LeClaire. This home is being sold as is.

