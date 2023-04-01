Lovely "Like New" 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse with over 1300 finished square feet. Conveniently located near I-80, schools, grocery stores, and downtown Le Claire. The main floor boasts engineered hardwood floors, a large kitchen island with beautiful countertops, a spacious living room, and access to the exterior wood deck. The upper level adds two large bedrooms both with full ensuite bathrooms and upper-level laundry.