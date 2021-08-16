2 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $289,900

Enjoy CAREFREE living in this immaculately maintained 2BR, 2BA ranch side-by-side villa. TONS of NATURAL LIGHT drenches this end unit thru an abundance of windows, skylights, & OPEN flr plan! Everything you need is on 1 level including the Laundry Rm. BEAUTIFUL newly renovated Kitchen featuring granite counters, breakfast bar, backsplash, cherry cabinetry, SS KitchenAid appls, under cabinet lighting, pullout shelves, pantry, & oak engineered flooring. SPACIOUS Master Suite w/ full Bath w/ dual vanity, soaring ceilings, & walk-in closet. Additional Bedrm on main level along w/ another full Bath. Relax & enjoy the great views of the wooded greenspace adjacent to the property or your own herb garden on the ADORABLE covered porch, NEWLY stained backyard deck, or stay inside in the COZY sunrm! HUGE daylight Bsmt that is ready for future finish w/ bathrm rough in. 2 car attached gar. NEW roof, gutters & skylights in 2018, gar door & smart opener, central vac, smart thermostat, & TMI warr!