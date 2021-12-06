Come check out this awesome River home right on the Wapsi River on almost an acre! This raised ranch was built in 2001 and has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The main level also has a nice size eat-in kitchen and living room. Off the kitchen is a beautiful deck that walks down to a patio area. Oversized 2 car garage with a lot of workspace. Large storage shed out back as well. Great views of both the river and woods nearby. Schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Long Grove - $120,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Toilets are a pretty important part of your life is my guess. They may appear simple to you, but in reality, they’ re quite complex. I’ m going to try to demystify the porcelain pedestal in an effort to minimize problems you might have with one in the future.
- Updated
A paralyzed Davenport woman claims she was forced to operate her electric wheelchair some 20 city blocks — or more than a mile — in 90-degree heat this summer after two Davenport Citibus drivers would not help her get home.
- Updated
Davenport Police arrested four men and one teenager on numerous felony charges including criminal gang participation after a short vehicle cha…
Iowa Board of Pharmacy: DeWitt pharmacy put on probation and Blue Grass pharmacist agrees not to practice
- Updated
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy took two actions that affect Scott County pharmacists at its most recent meeting on Nov. 10.
- Updated
Genesis Health Systems announced Wednesday it's looking for a partner and could have one as soon as June.
- Updated
The Hy-Vee on John Deere Road, Moline will close permanently starting Jan. 1, 2022, according to a Dec. 1 news release. Online pick-up services at the location will be unavailable starting on Monday, Dec. 6.
- Updated
An East Moline man who was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Sept. 25 is facing multiple new charges including meth traffick…
- Updated
The Davenport Police Department has identified a pedestrian who was hit by a car and killed Friday on Jersey Ridge Road.
- Updated
Iowa and Iowa State will conclude the 2021 football season in Orlando.
- Updated
UPDATE: Police on scene said there were five people in custody as a result of the incident and that there would be a later release of further …