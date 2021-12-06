 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Long Grove - $120,000

Come check out this awesome River home right on the Wapsi River on almost an acre! This raised ranch was built in 2001 and has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The main level also has a nice size eat-in kitchen and living room. Off the kitchen is a beautiful deck that walks down to a patio area. Oversized 2 car garage with a lot of workspace. Large storage shed out back as well. Great views of both the river and woods nearby. Schedule your showing today!

