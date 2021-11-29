If you're looking for an updated home with tons of character and over half an acre- this is it!! Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, reinforced coffered ceiling, remodeled bathroom, new kitchen ceramic floor tiles, new wall finishes, new front door plus 6 panel interior doors. Master bedroom has a wall of large space-saving built-in drawers. You'll love the huge fenced backyard with plenty of shade trees and large firepit. Lots of room to roam!
2 Bedroom Home in Milan - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"For the governor to call the verdict into question is reckless and invites more unrest on our city streets and undermines confidence in our judicial system," the statement said.
- Updated
A Davenport man on parole until 2027 as a habitual offender has been charged for robbing a woman at gunpoint after he followed her to her Bett…
In the 15 years that have passed since a multimillion dollar home in Bettendorf was destroyed by fire, the number of career firefighters in th…
- Updated
The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the two women found dead in a car at an East Moline park Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The project is intended to reduce vehicle speeds and cut through traffic on 31st and 32nd Streets from Eastern Avenue to Belle Avenue in Davenport.
- Updated
Former KWQC TV6 news anchor Gary Metivier will run for the Scott County Board Supervisors in 2022 as a Republican.
- Updated
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a car left running in the parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park in East Moline Tuesday morning.
- Updated
A man died Friday after being struck by a car in Davenport.
- Updated
Iowa’s football team is going back to work Sunday.
For the second time in two weeks, shots fired call along same Davenport street has neighbors looking for answers
- Updated
For the second time in two weeks, residents along an area of West 15th Street congregated along the sidewalks after a call of shots fired