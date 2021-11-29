 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Milan - $110,000

If you're looking for an updated home with tons of character and over half an acre- this is it!! Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, reinforced coffered ceiling, remodeled bathroom, new kitchen ceramic floor tiles, new wall finishes, new front door plus 6 panel interior doors. Master bedroom has a wall of large space-saving built-in drawers. You'll love the huge fenced backyard with plenty of shade trees and large firepit. Lots of room to roam!

