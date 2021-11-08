Well-maintained 2 bedroom/2 bathroom 2 story home in Moline! Hardwood floors, fenced yard with outdoor entertainment space, 2 1/2 car garage with loft storage, and a 1-year TMI Home Warranty ($599 value). Per the owner, updates include: furnace 2016, windows 2009, living room & dining room floors refinished 2013, A/C condenser replaced 2013 and 2 1/2 car garage built in 2009. Come and see!
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $104,900
