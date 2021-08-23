2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $108,000

Moline, IL. Real Estate. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1.5 story home with attached garage situated on a nice corner lot with a fenced yard. Newer roof. TMI Home Warranty transfer with sale.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Moline, IL. Real Estate. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1.5 story home with attached garage situated on a nice corner lot with a fenced yard. Newer roof. TMI Home Warranty transfer with sale.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cost to extend a floodwall and build a workout room at Modern Woodmen Park required under a new lease agreement with the owners of the Quad Ci…
The Davenport Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.
Davenport Police recovered about 40 spent shell casings after a shooting along Grand Avenue left one person wounded Saturday night.
Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer has been asked to resign by county board members following the theft of $115,000 from an email scam through the auditor's office.
Mike Lindell will be the featured speaker at the Sept. 11 "A Call to Remembrance" in the Adler Theatre.
A corrections officer in the Scott County Jail was assaulted by two juvenile inmates and sustained minor injuries.
A Davenport police officer shot at an attacking dog Tuesday, according to a press release from the Davenport police department.
The man, who died at home, is the youngest recorded COVID-19 death in the Quad-Cities, since Scott County doesn't report the ages of its deceased.
As of Thursday, 70 people from across the Quad-Cities were hospitalized with symptoms of the virus — 41 in UnityPoint-Trinity and 29 in Genesis.
A Davenport man has been arrested after he allegedly sold methamphetamine two times to undercover agents of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforce…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.