2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $118,000

Condo living with the benefits of lawn care and snow removal but it feels like your own house. 3 floors - main floor with living room/dining, kitchen and bath. Upstairs has two bedrooms and bath, but another sink in the master bath which opens to the full bath. Full, unfinished basement so lots of storage space for a condo. One car garage space right out your door. Handy on 60th St and close to John Deere Expressway to get to work, school or shopping. All the benefits of a private house and the carefree living of a condo.

