Take your time - But Hurry! This totally updated home with all the new great/trendy home finishes. Pella windows. Super kitchen with white cabinets, subway tile back splash, complete with new appliances. New luxury vinyl throughout. Updated full bath. Super large master bedroom 18x12 with double closets. Hot water heater 2012. Great addition is a pleasant surprise! Crown molding, ceramic tile floors. Garage has 220 amp.
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $119,900
