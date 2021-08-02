 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $169,900

Smart Ranch Condo, surrounded and tucked away on 8 acres. Enjoy the nicely updated warm stained cabinets. Large living room with formal dining room. Master bedroom 17 x 11 with 6 x 9 walk-in closet. Updated full bath. Full finished walkout basement has family room with gas fireplace, also a nice space for a home office. Lots of great storage. Seven Oaks pays hazard insurance, snow removal and lawn exterior/common area and repairs.

