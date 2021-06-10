 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $264,900

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $264,900

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $264,900

It's "Impressive" the moment you see the great room with its vaulted ceiling, skylight and built-in bookcase. Complete remodel of the kitchen: cherry cabinetry, breakfast bar, quartz countertop, updated appliances and tile floor. Spacious open loft, perfect for a home office. There are 3 1/2 baths and 1st floor laundry. No need to paint as the 1st and 2nd floor walls have been painted, plus brand new carpeting too! The finished rec room is a great getaway for that large screen TV. Complete with a 14x16 wet bar area, perfect for entertaining. Now take time to relax and enjoy complete privacy on the 16x20 deck. A definite must see to appreciate! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News