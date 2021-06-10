2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $264,900

It's "Impressive" the moment you see the great room with its vaulted ceiling, skylight and built-in bookcase. Complete remodel of the kitchen: cherry cabinetry, breakfast bar, quartz countertop, updated appliances and tile floor. Spacious open loft, perfect for a home office. There are 3 1/2 baths and 1st floor laundry. No need to paint as the 1st and 2nd floor walls have been painted, plus brand new carpeting too! The finished rec room is a great getaway for that large screen TV. Complete with a 14x16 wet bar area, perfect for entertaining. Now take time to relax and enjoy complete privacy on the 16x20 deck. A definite must see to appreciate! View More