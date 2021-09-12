 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $339,000

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $339,000

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $339,000

Stunning panoramic views of the Mississippi River and beyond! Custom built condo offering nearby dining, entertainment, bike path right out your front door. Stunning finishes throughout, cabinetry, granite, top of the line appliances. Master bedroom has beautiful views with privacy glass. Tiled walk-in shower with soaker tub. Walk-in closets, surround sound and audio visual system. Private elevator to the 8th floor. Watch the sun rise and set from your deck.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News