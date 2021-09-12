Stunning panoramic views of the Mississippi River and beyond! Custom built condo offering nearby dining, entertainment, bike path right out your front door. Stunning finishes throughout, cabinetry, granite, top of the line appliances. Master bedroom has beautiful views with privacy glass. Tiled walk-in shower with soaker tub. Walk-in closets, surround sound and audio visual system. Private elevator to the 8th floor. Watch the sun rise and set from your deck.
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $339,000
