2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $49,900

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $49,900

Cheaper than Rent! This home offers 2 bedrooms, an Office and 1 Full and 2 Half Baths! The kitchen and Full Bath are updated. Fenced Back Yard offers privacy and access to garage and parking area off the alley.

