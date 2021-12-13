Lovely home with updated kitchen, bathroom, new paint and flooring throughout. This property boasts a fenced yard, 2 different wood decks plenty of storage space in the basement and a multifunctional nud room/side porch. The large kitchen opens into the dining room and gives access to one of the wood decks and the mud room. Off the kitchen is the living room and updated bathroom. Down the hallway you will find the 2nd bedroom and the master bedroom is off the living room (with acceptable offer seller will reinstall bedroom door that was removed.)
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $59,900
