2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $74,900

Nice and cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Nice deep lot which slopes down to the rear. There is a nice two car garage which is not very old. Home also has a shed in the rear. Refrigerator and stove are approximately 3 years old. This could be a nice home for starting couple or retiree. Come and take a look.

