2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $79,900

Cute 2 bedroom with new roof in 2020, front door, windows in 2017, siding in 2018 and a main floor laundry. New painted front porch to enjoy nice summer evenings. Large lot with plenty of room to add a garage. Off street parking spots available as well. Appliances sold "as is".

Ever wanted to play alongside a world's top golfer? This Deere & Co. employee gets the chance
Ever wanted to play alongside a world's top golfer? This Deere & Co. employee gets the chance

  • Updated

Allison Farrell, a Deere & Co. employee and assistant golf coach at Geneseo High School, will tee up in next week's John Deere Classic Pro-Am, taking the place of Chairman and CEO John May. May, who will caddie, held a company contest to find Deere employees who love the game and offer them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play alongside one of the world's best golfers.

