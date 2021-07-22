2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $80,000

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch. Step into this property set on a wooded ravine, .44 acre lot, and a 2 car garage. Air Conditioner replaced August 2019.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch. Step into this property set on a wooded ravine, .44 acre lot, and a 2 car garage. Air Conditioner replaced August 2019.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man was injured Friday when he was dragged by a freight train at Warren and 5th streets in Davenport.
The driver of a Davenport police squad car took out a light pole and ran into a ditch Friday evening at East Kimberly Road and East 36th Stree…
There have been 17 officer-involved shootings in the Quad Cities in the last five years. We've put together a summary of each of the shootings and what happened after.
A lawsuit against the North Scott School District and others portrays an incident at the junior high school in which a child was seriously injured after being tricked into a social-media challenge, rendering him unconscious.
Three local nursing homes have been cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health and fined a total of $79,400 related to the abuse and ne…
Dozens of Davenport renters -- many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability and rely on government assistance -- may soon be forced to move, either due to gentrification or an unwillingness or inability by their landlord to fix substandard housing conditions.
A woman was killed Monday in Davenport when she was struck by a towed vehicle at a River Drive address.
Age is just a number for Doris Wiebler, the oldest participant in this year's Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Davenport aldermen met Tuesday to receive a brief update and discuss a proposal to slow speeding drivers on residential streets.
Davenport police confirmed Tuesday they responded to a burglary call early Monday morning where a vehicle was stolen.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.