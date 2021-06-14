 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $85,000

Cute 2 bedroom with new roof in 2020, front door, windows in 2017, siding in 2018 and a main floor laundry. New painted front porch to enjoy nice summer evenings. Large lot with plenty of room to add a garage. Off street parking spots available as well. Appliances sold "as is".

