2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $97,500

Cute ~ Cute ~ Cute~ This 2 bedroom bungalow is located on the end of a dead end road next to a ravine so very tranquil and private. It offers hardwood floors and replacement windows. The furnace was new in 2019 and the central air was new in 2020. Nice large 2 car garage with work bench. This will not last!

