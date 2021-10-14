New Price. Moline, IL. Real Estate. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1.5 story home with attached garage situated on a nice corner lot with a fenced yard. Newer roof. TMI Home Warranty transfers with sale. Home exterior does need a fresh coat of paint and seller is willing to pitch in for the paint job. See disclosure tab for 2 house painting quotes.
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $99,900
