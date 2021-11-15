 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Orion - $204,900

Move in before the holidays! This stress-free low maintenance ranch-style condo is available for a quick close. It boasts an ideal open floor plan, plenty of updates,and MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. The spacious master suite opens to the enlarged (2015) private deck with composite decking. Accessible walk-in ceramic shower in main bath. The large kitchen boasts Amish cabinets, beautiful hickory wood floors (2014),a lovely tile backsplash (2014),and a newer walk-in pantry (2015). The pantry could also be your own personal Coffee/Snack Bar! Walk Out lower level is finished with a large rec room, room for future bedroom expansion, and an additional full bathroom.The walkout opens to a concrete patio (2015). Other updates include a new roof (2020), water softener (2019), bathroom updated with vanity, quartz tops, toilet, light, mirror, and hardware (2017),and a new grinder pump for the lift station (2015).Conveniently located near Love Park for outdoor activities. Pride of ownership throughout!

