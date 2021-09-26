Stress-free low maintenance living in this ranch-style condo with an ideal open floor plan, plenty of updates, and MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. Conveniently located near Love Park for outdoor activities. The spacious master suite opens to the enlarged (2015) private deck with composite decking. The large kitchen boasts beautiful hickory wood floors (2014), a lovely tile backsplash (2014), and a newer walk-in pantry (2015). The pantry could also be your own personal Coffee/Snack Bar!! Walk Out lower level is finished with a large rec room, room for future bedroom expansion, and an additional full bathroom. The walkout opens to a covered concrete patio (2015). Other updates include a new roof (2020), water softener (2019), bathroom updated with vanity, quartz tops, toilet, light, mirror, and hardware (2017), and a new grinder pump for the lift station (2015). Pride of ownership throughout!!
2 Bedroom Home in Orion - $214,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
New restaurants are on the rise in the Quad-Cities. Check out a few that have opened or are in the works:
- Updated
Davenport police have arrested three women described in court documents as being part of an organized theft ring that steals merchandise and t…
Charter bus driver fired after refusing to let Rock Island High School soccer players on bus with Mexican flag
- Updated
The commercial bus company, Tri-State Travel, will donate a bus for the team's next away game and throw the team a pizza party.
- Updated
It's a result of the controversial "Cottages at the Heights" development.
- Updated
A Davenport man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday evening has been identified by the Davenport police department.
- Updated
A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday and charged with hosting a drug house and child endangerment.
- Updated
Few bumps in rollout of Davenport schools new mask mandate.
- Updated
The man has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
- Updated
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Davenport man Tuesday for allegedly selling more than 7 grams of meth to an undercover agent with t…
- Updated
"I survived COVID, but my lungs had just deteriorated so badly," the man said. "It was get a transplant or die."