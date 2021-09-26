 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $115,000

11th floor condo with spectacular views of sunsets, river, fireworks, city lights, airplanes, eagles, etc. Two bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Spacious living/dining room. Bonus room could be 3rd bedroom, TV, den, office, music room - your choice. Carpet recently replaced. Newer neutral paint throughout. Refrigerator, range, washer and ventless dryer recently replaced. Lots of built-in storage. Huge walk-in closet with the 1/2 bath in back. Unit comes with two adjacent garage spaces with lots of built-in storage. Also storage bin on first floor. There is a bed/bath "suite" for an aging parent, child or grandchild attending Rocky or college. Or for someone just needing their space. Entertain? There's a club room with kitchen and lots of tables, chairs and space. Also a room to rent for overnight guests. Travel or sun/snow bird? No problem. Pack your bags and relax. SO MANY POSSIBILITIES!

