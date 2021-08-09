2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $139,900

Nice! 2+ bedroom Ranch home. Great Kitchen. All appliances stay. Sliders in the dining area walk out to a nice deck and fenced yard. Large living room and master bedroom laundry has been moved to 2nd bedroom but can be moved back to the basement. Basement has a large Rec Room and a room used as an office, but could be a 3rd bedroom. 2 bedrooms and hall have hardwood floors. Great Garage! House being Sold "as-is", "where is". Furnace Oct 2020