 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $18,000

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $18,000

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $18,000

Looking for a project? This home needs everything! Being sold in "AS-IS" condition, definitely a "Fixer Upper" Two bedroom with space upstairs for potential master suite. Could be something wonderful.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News