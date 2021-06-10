2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $50,900

This is a great opportunity to own 2 bedroom ranch with finished basement, almost 1100 finished square feet, and 1 car garage. View More
Two Davenport men were arrested early Tuesday morning for stealing catalytic converters off of cars in a parking lot on Brady Street.
Judge Henry Latham said he is not comfortable moving forward with the sentencing of a Davenport woman accused of fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese, after she reportedly claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing investigation.
A bicyclist struck and killed Thursday by a speeding motorist was the third cyclist fatality in Quad Cities in the last month. Local bike shop owners say drivers need to be more attentive.
A 74-year-old Bettendorf man is facing charges that he improperly touched a child.
North Scott schools kept new books about diversity and inclusion off the shelf after the superintendent said some weren't what he expected, and because the formal review policy wasn't followed.
The prjoect, if East Moline is selected, would bring in 10,000 jobs to a 2,000-acre site, chamber officials told city councilors.
A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday by a speeding motorist in a red SUV at Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue, near Runge Mortuary and …
An early morning shooting Sunday on the top floor of the Redstone Parking Ramp, 129 N. Main Street, damaged the Skybridge and the Figge Art Mu…
A Davenport man who was arrested in April for allegedly operating a drug house failed to appear in court Thursday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Davenport police investigating death of woman
