**BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO BUYERS FINANCING FALLING THROUGH** Nice investment opportunity! This 2 bed 1 bath home offers hardwood floors on the main, tiled bathroom and lots of parking space. This home has a newly installed furnace and is ready for it's next investor. Tenants have a lease agreement good until November 2021. They currently pay $750 per month and they are responsible for Gas, Electric and water/sewage. Per tenants rights a 24 hour notice is required for all showings.
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $57,300
- Updated
A man was injured Friday when he was dragged by a freight train at Warren and 5th streets in Davenport.
Davenport police squad crashes into pole, ditch to avoid striking car that pulled out in front of it
- Updated
The driver of a Davenport police squad car took out a light pole and ran into a ditch Friday evening at East Kimberly Road and East 36th Stree…
17 men were shot by Quad-Cities police in the past 5 years. Nine died. The use of force was deemed justified against all 17. Here's a look at the cases.
- Updated
There have been 17 officer-involved shootings in the Quad Cities in the last five years. We've put together a summary of each of the shootings and what happened after.
- Updated
A lawsuit against the North Scott School District and others portrays an incident at the junior high school in which a child was seriously injured after being tricked into a social-media challenge, rendering him unconscious.
Quad-City nursing homes fined nearly $80,000 for the choking death of a resident and the neglect of others
- Updated
Three local nursing homes have been cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health and fined a total of $79,400 related to the abuse and ne…
'We have nowhere to go': Davenport renters forced to vacate residences plead with city for assistance
- Updated
Dozens of Davenport renters -- many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability and rely on government assistance -- may soon be forced to move, either due to gentrification or an unwillingness or inability by their landlord to fix substandard housing conditions.
- Updated
A woman was killed Monday in Davenport when she was struck by a towed vehicle at a River Drive address.
- Updated
Age is just a number for Doris Wiebler, the oldest participant in this year's Quad-City Times Bix 7.
- Updated
Davenport aldermen met Tuesday to receive a brief update and discuss a proposal to slow speeding drivers on residential streets.
- Updated
Davenport police confirmed Tuesday they responded to a burglary call early Monday morning where a vehicle was stolen.