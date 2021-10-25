 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $73,900

Rock Island Illinois Real Estate For Sale! Nice Ranch Home with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Fenced Backyard, & Deck! Garage Roof - 2021, New Sewer Line - 2021, Fence Repair - 2021, House Roof - 2016. Convenient Location that is Close to Augustana College, Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, & Schools! Great Investment Opportunity, Currently getting $850/Month Rent! Priced UNDER Assessed Value! Don't Miss Out! $599 TMI Home Warranty Included!

