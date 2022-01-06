 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $77,500

  Updated
NEW FURNACE OCT 2021. 2 CAR TANDEM GARAGE. NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND 2 BEDROOMS. Bring your paint and you will have a darling home. Lots of living space in basement. Fenced yard, deck at rear of house and a front porch. Roof approximately 7 years old. House sold as-is. Needs TLC. Appliances as-is.

