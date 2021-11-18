 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $79,000

Bring your decorating ideas to this cute 2 bedroom, full basement home. One car garage - 33 ft deep by 14 ft. Fenced yard, deck at rear of house and a front porch. New furnace Oct 2021, roof approximately 7 years old. House sold as-is. Needs TLC. Appliances as-is.

