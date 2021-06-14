Spectacular northeast view. Monthly fee includes H20, sewer, security, clubroom, tennis court, pool, garden area, all utilities. Wheelchair access for master bath. Taxes reflect condo plus 2 garage spaces.
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $87,500
