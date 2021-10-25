Cute 2 bedroom slab home in Silvis. This home has been beautifully renovated with new white shaker cabinets in kitchen, granite counter tops, new appliances, mosaic tile bath, hardwood flooring, newer windows throughout, newer furnace, water purification system, 2 month old tankless water heater, and new roof in 2016. The fenced back yard has a large 16x12 shed and 2 car oversized garage. Must see today!
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $119,900
