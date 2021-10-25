 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $119,900

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $119,900

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $119,900

Cute 2 bedroom slab home in Silvis. This home has been beautifully renovated with new white shaker cabinets in kitchen, granite counter tops, new appliances, mosaic tile bath, hardwood flooring, newer windows throughout, newer furnace, water purification system, 2 month old tankless water heater, and new roof in 2016. The fenced back yard has a large 16x12 shed and 2 car oversized garage. Must see today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News