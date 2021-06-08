 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $160,000

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $160,000

2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $160,000

Hodge built townhouse in a park-like setting. Newly painted and carpeted with new faucets in kitchen and lower level bath. Newer water heater, refrigerator, microwave, and light fixture in bath. Includes both a deck on the upper level and a patio on the walk-out lower level. Lower level could also be used as a 3rd bedroom with large closet and a full bath. Pets under 35 pounds allowed and units can be rented. Appliances are sold "as is". View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News