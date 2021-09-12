Well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome style villa in Silvis! Freshly painted throughout, 2 car attached garage, gas log fireplace, and a nice deck as well. The family room on the lower level could be used as a 3rd bedroom and has its own full bathroom. All appliances stay and there is a 1 year TMI Home Warranty ($599 value) as well!
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A juvenile was critically injured Tuesday after falling off the back of a car in the south parking lot of West High School in Davenport.
What does the future hold for NorthPark Mall? Davenport officials are studying zoning changes to aid revitalization.
- Updated
Davenport plans to create a new zoning district to aid revitalization of NorthPark Mall and adjacent property. The district could include multi-family residential and retail areas, office space, restaurants, entertainment and green space.
- Updated
Clinton police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in March.
- Updated
An elementary school crossing guard in Bettendorf was hit by a car Thursday morning and was taken to Genesis East with serious injuries.
- Updated
Davenport Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue.
- Updated
Members of the Scott County Sex Offender Task Force held compliance checks of the county’s registered sex offenders from Aug. 29 through Sept.…
- Updated
One of the eleven parents participating in a federal lawsuit attempting to overturn Iowa’s prohibition against masking mandates in its schools…
- Updated
After breaking 18 bones and requiring a spinal fusion, Miracle Martensen was left unable to even sit up. A year later, the junior volleyball player is looking to return to the court.
- Updated
Two people on a motorcycle died Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle that had crossed the center line of Illinois 78 in Henry County, Sh…
- Updated
A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Sunday when the car he was driving crashed on Moline’s River Drive, eventually coming to res…