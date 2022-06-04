New construction 2 bed, 2 bath ranch villa with zero entry even from the 2 car insulated garage!! The vaulted ceilings and open layout of the kitchen, dining room and great room provides the perfect setting for gathering with family and friends. Master bedroom includes a spacious master bathroom with no lip entry shower and walk in closet. Customize your new home with the various upgrade options! Extremely convenient, low maintenance style living close to many amenities!
2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport police have arrested two people in connection with a conspiracy to steal metals and construction materials and sell the stolen produ…
A post on the Moline restaurant's Facebook page on Tuesday reported a "hiccup with staff" that has since been resolved.
Splash Landing temporarily closed for cleaning
Watch now: Violent fight at Bettendorf High School prompts school board member to say he would cancel school until next week
A fight Thursday at Bettendorf High School compelled school district board member Michael Pyevich to say he thinks the district should cancel …
Man accused of punching teen during argument in Bettendorf.
The Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church in Ames.
Rick Larson is retiring after 46 years at Pleasant Valley Community School District, leaving with thousands of connections made.
An Interstate 80 exit ramp in Davenport will close nightly starting Tuesday, June 7 for a traffic sign installation project.
Davenport police are investigating a shots fired call in the 1000 block of West 6th Street.
Billy Argo will be inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame on June 8 after an all-state playing career and Hall of Fame coaching career at Assumption.