2 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $260,000
  • Updated
Custom Built New Construction 2 bedroom and handicap friendly with no steps. The inside amenities have not been decided yet so if you want to choose your own cabinets, flooring, counters, etc., there is still time. Now is the time to plan for your future. Agent is related to seller.

