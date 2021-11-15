 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Walcott - $149,900

Lovely 2 bedroom home in Walcott with many recent updates including: carpet in upstairs bedroom & bonus room, roof on small garage, high efficiency furnace & A/C, garage furnace for large garage, kitchen remodel, living room remodel. Large lot, 2 decks and 2 garages. Larger garage is 16X40 and heated, would make a great multipurpose building for extending your living space and entertaining friends and family year round. Also has large garden plot and firepit, schedule your showing today!

