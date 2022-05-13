2. Brewery and restaurant going up near Pebble Creek Golf Course

A new brewery, restaurant, and golf range are under construction in LeClaire at the corner of 35th Street and Forest Grove Road just next to the Clubhouse at Pebble Creek.

Owner Mark Roemer is planning to open a second location of Five Cities Brewing and a restaurant with 10 golf indoor hitting bays that open to an outdoor range patrons could use during any season.

Roemer said he hopes to open at least the brewery by the beginning of September, and the restaurant soon after. Roemer said supply chain complications have put construction about four months behind schedule.

Nextdoor, the Clubhouse at Pebble Creek is a private event space opened by Roemer last year.

